Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence

Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck

Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

PTI’s Imran Ali Shah apologises for beating up citizen

KARACHI: After angry backlash and show-cause notice from his party over an offensive act, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Dr Imran Ali Shah on Tuesday night apologised the citizen Daood, who was beaten up by him on the road of port city.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly elected member Sindh Assembly Imran Ali Shah along with Firdous Shamim Naqvi, President of Karachi Division, arrived in  Daood's house late on Tuesday to offer his apology  for his action which contradicted the party policy.

Reacting in graceful manner the citizen accepted his apology.

It is pertinent to note that  the video went viral on social media showing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly elected member Sindh Assembly Imran Ali Shah beating up a citizen in the middle of the road near Karachi stadium, while his guards also abused  him.


Soon after the incident, PTI leadership issued a show-cause notice to the MPA, saying his action was “unacceptable” .

Earlier,  the MPA had defended his action in a video statement, saying; “Being a responsible citizen and a member of provincial assembly I have more responsibility towards my people, The viral clip is half truth and misleading. I cannot turn a blind eye on someone doing injustice to a citizen for any reason.”

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Imran Ismail and  Faisal Vawda termed this act highly unacceptable behaviour in any case, saying no one is above the law, assuring that the  justice will be done.

