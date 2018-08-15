PTI’s Imran Ali Shah apologises for beating up citizen

KARACHI: After angry backlash and show-cause notice from his party over an offensive act, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Dr Imran Ali Shah on Tuesday night apologised the citizen Daood, who was beaten up by him on the road of port city.



As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly elected member Sindh Assembly Imran Ali Shah along with Firdous Shamim Naqvi, President of Karachi Division, arrived in Daood's house late on Tuesday to offer his apology for his action which contradicted the party policy.

Reacting in graceful manner the citizen accepted his apology.

It is pertinent to note that the video went viral on social media showing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly elected member Sindh Assembly Imran Ali Shah beating up a citizen in the middle of the road near Karachi stadium, while his guards also abused him.





Soon after the incident, PTI leadership issued a show-cause notice to the MPA, saying his action was “unacceptable” .

Earlier, the MPA had defended his action in a video statement, saying; “Being a responsible citizen and a member of provincial assembly I have more responsibility towards my people, The viral clip is half truth and misleading. I cannot turn a blind eye on someone doing injustice to a citizen for any reason.”



Meanwhile, PTI leaders Imran Ismail and Faisal Vawda termed this act highly unacceptable behaviour in any case, saying no one is above the law, assuring that the justice will be done.