President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon Hussain has been pleased to grant the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.



Two Sitara-i-Basalat, 59 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 34 Imtiazi Asnad, 156 COAS Commendation Cards, 17 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 77 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 106 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) awards were conferred on officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat

Col Sohail Abid (Shaheed), CMI; Sub Shoukat Khan (Shaheed), CMI.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat

Col Abdul Aziz Khalid, FF; Col Amjad Mahmood, T Bt CMI; Lt Col Naeem Aslam, AD; Maj Naseem Shah, Sind; Maj Abdul Qayoom, CMI; Maj Mansoor Ali Khan, Arty; Capt Ali Raza, Baloch; Lt Muhammad Rashid Ilyas, FF; N/Sub Muhammad Jamil, CMI; N/Sub Azhar Ali (Shaheed), Punjab; N/Sub Aqil Muhammad (Shaheed), Punjab; N/Sub Hamayoon Shah (Shaheed), NLI; N/Sub Faisal Mehmood (Shaheed), NLI; Hav Munir Khan (Shaheed), FC KP; Hav Zakir Ali (Shaheed), SSG/Punjab; Hav Mokhtiar Muhammad (Shaheed), FF; Hav Misb Ullah, FF; Hav Zafar Iqbal (Shaheed), FF; Hav Matloob Hussain (Shaheed), Mjd; Hav Muhammad Razaq Khan (Shaheed), AK; Hav Mumtaz Hussain (Shaheed), AK; L/Hav Irfan Ali (Shaheed), Engrs; Nk Gul Amin Khan, FC Bln; Nk Muhammad Irfan (Shaheed), FC Bln; Nk Tariq Mahmood (Shaheed), FC KP; Nk Rasheed Ahmed (Shaheed), PR (Sind); Nk Shahid Naseem, Engrs; Nk Muhammad Hameed, Engrs; Nk Muhammad Naeem (Shaheed), Sind; Nk Asad Zahoor, CMI; Lnk Sher Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP; Lnk Muhammad Shahid (Shaheed), PR (Punjab); Lnk Irshad Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP; Lnk Masood Khan (Shaheed), SSG/Punjab; Lnk Muhammad Ismail (Shaheed), Arty; Lnk Haji Khan (Shaheed), FF; Lnk Farman Ullah (Shaheed), SSG/AK; Sep Hanif Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln; Sep Muhammad Nadeem, FC Bln; Sep Akhtar Abbas Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln; Sep Najeeb Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln; Sep Allah Dino (Shaheed), PR (Sind); Sep Fawad Khan (Shaheed), PR (Sind); Sep Adil Imran (Shaheed), FC KP; Sep Haq Nawaz Khan (Shaheed), FC KP; Sep Muhammad Hanif (Shaheed), Punjab; Sep Muhammad Rizwan Shah (Shaheed); Punjab, Sep Muhammad Saleem (Shaheed), Punjab; Sep Sajid Hussain (Shaheed), Punjab; Sep Shahbaz Qaisar (Shaheed), SSG/Arty; Sep Gulzar Ahmed (Shaheed), FF; Sep Imran Ahmad (Shaheed), FF; Sep Masaud Khan (Shaheed), SSG/FF; Sep Muhammad Ilyas (Shaheed), Baloch; Sep Shahzad Imran (Shaheed), Baloch; Sep Syed Waris Hussain Shah (Shaheed), Mjd; Cfn Aamer Mukhtaar (Shaheed), EME; Gnr Nazir Ahmed, Arty; Rect Hashim Khan (Shaheed), FC KP.