Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid's mausoleum
'Felt like Nelson Mandela': Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan's first Sheedi woman MPA
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck
Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

BEIJING: Pakistanis living in China are celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The main function of the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan, marked with a flag hoisting ceremony, was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

The event remembered the country’s founding fathers and the martyrs who rendered sacrifices to secure independence from foreign rule.

Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khalid raised the national flag to the mesmerizing tone of the national anthem and read out messages from the president and prime minister of Pakistan.

The economic problems being faced by Pakistan and the complex issues confronting it can only be overcome if we follow the teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in their true spirit, said President Mamnoon Hussain in his message.

He further said “National days are celebrated with the purpose of educating society, particularly the new generation about the objective and the struggle for the attainment of Pakistan. I believe that the objective of developing the country and rekindling its glorious past can only be achieved if we work single-mindedly keeping aside our personal interests.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Malk in his message commented that our beautiful country is blessed with every gift of nature. From an ideal geo-strategic location to the most talented and progressive youth.

“Let us on this day renew our pledge to build the Quaid’s Pakistan. Let us on this day also pay our tributes to our heroes and to all those who have put their heart and soul towards ensuring that our freedom is not marred by any internal or external factors,” he added.

Ambassador Masood Khalid, while addressing the Pakistani community, congratulated them on the auspicious occasion and urged them to take pride in being citizens of an independent nation.

Pakistani children performed the national songs on this occasion.

All consulates in China also celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremony and read out messages by the president and prime minister. Pakistani business community in Keqiao and Yiwu also arranged a serious of events to celebrate this event with great fervor and enthusiasm.

