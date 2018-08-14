Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

PTI serves show-cause notice to MPA over slapping video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that it had issued a show-cause notice to its MPA who became embroiled in a fight with an unidentified motorist in the middle of the road in Karachi.

The notice was issued on Tuesday shorty after a video of MPA Imran Ali Shah slapping a citizen went viral on social media.

The MPA defended his action in a video statement later.

“Being a responsible citizen and a member of provincial assembly I have more responsibility towards my people, The viral clip is half truth and misleading. I cannot turn a blind eye on someone doing injustice to a citizen for any reason,” he said.

Taking notice of the issue, PTI said that no one was above the law.

"No one is above the law is the basic premise of Imran Khan’s Naya Pakiatan. An elected MPA taking the law into his own hands, for whatever reason, is completely unacceptable. We condemn this behaviour and expect strict action to be taken," it said.

"Show cause notice has been issued to the MPA," it added. 


