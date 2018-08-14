Video: PTI’s newly elected MPA thrashes citizen in middle of Karachi road

KARACHI: A video circulating on social media shows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly elected member Sindh Assembly Imran Ali Shah thrashing a citizen in the middle of the road near Karachi stadium.



According to some social media users, Imran Shah allegedly thrashed the local man who tried to cross MPAs luxury vehicle.

MPAs guards also abused the citizen.

Imran Shah has been elected MPA from PS-129 North Nazimabad area.

The MPA defended his action in a video statement later.

“Being a responsible citizen and a member of provincial assembly I have more responsibility towards my people, The viral clip is half truth and misleading. I cannot turn a blind eye on someone doing injustice to a citizen for any reason,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Faisal Vawda termed this act highly unacceptable behaviour in any case, saying no one is above the law. “I apologise on behalf of my party MPA and rest assured justice will be done and will make sure it’s not repeated again.”



Also, PTI has issued show-cause notice to Imran Shah.