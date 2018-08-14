Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman called PTI chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his nomination as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a Twitter statement on Tuesday , Imran Khan’s spokesman Naeem ul Haq said that the prime minister-designate spoke of the warm relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Beside inviting Saudi investors to Pakistan, Imran Khan appreciated the Saudi crown prince for his anti-corruption crackdown.

“Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia called IK this evening and congratulated him on becoming PM elect. IK spoke of the warm relationship between the two countries and appreciated the Prince’s efforts to wipe out corruption in Saudia and invited Saudi investment in Pakistan,” Haq tweeted.

The phone call from the crown prince came a day after Imran Khan received a call from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and accepted his invite to visit the Kingdom. 

