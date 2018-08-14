Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Independence celebrations leave one dead and 30 injured

KARACHI: Independence Day celebratory shooting killed one person and left at least 30 injured on Monday night and Tuesday around the city in multiple occurrences.

According to a report by Geo.tv, a young man was reported dead near Nazimabad’s Five Star Chowrangi after a firecracker hit him.

He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was marked dead by the doctors.

Moreover, aerial firing on Jahangir Road and Akhtar Colony wounded two women identified as Taj Bibi and Tehmina.

In another part of the metropolis, Sohrab Goth, a minor named Aqib was hit by a stray bullet.

Celebratory shots in Federal B Area’s Block 9 also injured one while three others were wounded in a similar event in Nazimabad.

Furthermore, an individual named Muhammad Nawaz was injured in Lyari due to the same reason whereas Ahmed and Ashraf from Paposh and Sher Shah were also left injured amidst the celebrations. 

