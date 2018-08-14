71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Shehbaz believes Pakistan has not achieved its full potential and remains in search of the real aim for which it was founded 71 years back.

“The ship of democracy has not come out of the storm yet because we failed to learn from our mistakes”, Shehbaz said while speaking to media in Lahore's Model Town.

The former Punjab chief minister talked about his believes in supremacy of Democracy and how it is over-shadowed by certain political agendas in the way of prosperity of the nation as a whole.

He said this at National Assembly session that took place for the oath-taking of newly elected MNAs a day earlier.

However, on this occasion of Independence Day, a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quad’s mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore, while a flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Islamabad where President Mammon Hussein urged the nation to think for the prosperity of the nation!