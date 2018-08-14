Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in China

The Consulate General of Pakistan celebrated the country's Independence Day in the Southwestern city of China on Tuesday. 

The event was attended by the members of the Pakistan Air Force Team based in Chengdu, Pakistani students and the business community. 

The messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out at the reception.

At the occasion, Consul General Muhammad Mudassir Tipu briefed the guests about the recent steps that were taken by Pakistan to deepen and expand Pakistan’s ties with the Southwest of China which principally included nearly fifty per cent increase in exports of Pakistan’s products to the region during last year; increase in flow of trade delegations as well as number of visas between two sides; opening-up of Pakistan Centre in Sichuan Normal University; and reinforcing of investment ties between Pakistan and the West of China.

The CG also shed light on the recently-concluded visit of the members of Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry to Chengdu during which an MOU was signed, between PJCCI and Sichuan Chamber of Commerce, aimed at promoting bilateral trade and commercial ties.

The Leader of the PAF, Air Commodore Farooq Zamir Afridi, speaking at the Reception informed about the ongoing co-operation between China and Pakistan in co-manufacturing the JF-17 Thunder.

The students and members of the Pakistani community lauded the efforts of the Consulate General seeking to promote deeper and multi-dimensional co-operation between Pakistan and West of China.  

