Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
Foreign exchange deposits: Pakistan gets assurance from China, Saudi Arabia

Foreign exchange deposits: Pakistan gets assurance from China, Saudi Arabia
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

The High Commission of India has come forth expressing well wishes for Pakistan as it celebrates its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday.

The Official Twitter handle of the High Commission posted greetings for the neighboring country as it rejoices the completion of 71 years since its creation in 1947.

“India extends warm greetings to the people of Pakistan and extends felicitations on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day! This day reminds us of our common quest for a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous region. Best wishes to us all!”, stated the tweet.

The nation went into merriment with extreme fervor and zest showcasing distinctive ways to express their patriotism and love for their country with the entire country illuminated in green and white, national songs echoing through every corner and numerous events organized to pay accolades to the nation as it turns 71. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in China

Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in China
Murad vows to continue his struggle to make Sindh prosperous

Murad vows to continue his struggle to make Sindh prosperous

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Google celebrates Pakistan’s independence day with doodle

Google celebrates Pakistan’s independence day with doodle
Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'