India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

The High Commission of India has come forth expressing well wishes for Pakistan as it celebrates its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday.

The Official Twitter handle of the High Commission posted greetings for the neighboring country as it rejoices the completion of 71 years since its creation in 1947.

“India extends warm greetings to the people of Pakistan and extends felicitations on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day! This day reminds us of our common quest for a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous region. Best wishes to us all!”, stated the tweet.

The nation went into merriment with extreme fervor and zest showcasing distinctive ways to express their patriotism and love for their country with the entire country illuminated in green and white, national songs echoing through every corner and numerous events organized to pay accolades to the nation as it turns 71.