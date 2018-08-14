Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Murad vows to continue his struggle to make Sindh prosperous

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister-designate Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri would give special focus on development of infrastructure, poverty alleviation, improvement of health and education sectors.

This he said while talking to media just after laying floral wreath and offering fateh on Mazar-e-Quiad to pay tribute to father of nation on the eve of Pakistan Day on Tuesday.

 He led party delegation comprising Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, MPAs Sohail Siyal, Saeed Ghani, Imdad Pitafi, Qasim Siraj Soomro, part leaders Waqar Mehdi.

He said that the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has laid great responsibility on his shoulders by nominating him as chief minister of Sindh. 

“I am thankful to him and other party leadership for their trust,” he said and added “under the guidance of party chairman I would serve people of Sindh to the best of my abilities,” he said.

Murad Shah said that in his last tenure he gave two packages to develop road infrastructure along with storm water drains. 

“Today Karachi gives a different developed and beautiful look and I would continue my focus on the uplift of Karachi,” he said and went on saying “every district and every city of the province would be given equal attention to develop them and resolve public problems,” he said.

He said that his government restored peace in Karachi, made it city of lights again and now “we are giving to make it one of the beautiful city of the world,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that people of Sindh have elected Pakistan Peoples Party because it hav served them. “It is PPP which has always fought for the right of people of Sindh, it is PPP which has always given employment opportunities to the people of Sindh and we have improved health sector and have worked lot in Thar coal,” he said and added from Thar project electricity would be produced shortly.

Murad Shah said that unemployment was a serious problem and this time his government would create employment opportunities in government and private sector.

To another question, he said the PML-N government announced Karachi Package of Rs25 billion but till the end of their tenure they did not release even Rs25. “We are committed with our people that’s why people of Sindh are with PPP,” he said.


