Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

The sobbing boy who took the social media by storm after his goat was taken away deceivingly by con men, has retrieved the lost amount thanks to a few university students in Peshawar on Monday.

According to reports, students of Iqra National University in Peshawar had joined hands to accumulate the amount for the weeping boy who had lost his goat to a couple of con men who ran off with the animal  giving him fake currency notes.

The boy’s weeping footage had garnered immense sympathies his way from social media users all around, but the university students stepped forward taking the matter into their own hands, by tracking the boy and handing him the amount of Rs50,000 that was collected by them along with clothes and shoes for Eid with the help of their chancellor Obaid ur Rehman.

The act of kindness by the students has been appreciated from online users all around lauding them for sustaining the true spirits of Independence Day by providing aid to those in need.


