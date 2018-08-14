Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former India captain Kapil Dev won’t be attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, according to Indian media on Tuesday, days after the former all-rounder said he would travel to Islamabad to attend the ceremony if formally invited.
The reports said Kapil Dev has declined the invitation extended by Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party citing personal reasons.
He is one of the three cricketers from India invited to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony on August 18.
Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted Imran's invitation to attend his oath-taking.
Earlier, former legend Sunil Gavaskar turned down the invitation due to his commentary commitments during the ongoing England vs India Test series.
“I have been invited, but not in writing. I got a call from his team, but I haven’t received any mail yet. I am waiting for a formal invite,” he was quoted as saying. “If I get a formal invite, I will go and attend the ceremony,” Kapil Dev had said after Khan's party won majority in the parliament.
