Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Former India captain Kapil Dev won’t be attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, according to Indian media on Tuesday, days after the former all-rounder said he would travel to Islamabad to attend the ceremony if formally invited.

The reports said Kapil Dev has declined the invitation extended by Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party citing personal reasons.

He is one of the three cricketers from India invited to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony on August 18.

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted Imran's invitation to attend his oath-taking.



Earlier, former legend Sunil Gavaskar turned down the invitation due to his commentary commitments during the ongoing England vs India Test series.

“I have been invited, but not in writing. I got a call from his team, but I haven’t received any mail yet. I am waiting for a formal invite,” he was quoted as saying. “If I get a formal invite, I will go and attend the ceremony,” Kapil Dev had said after Khan's party won majority in the parliament.





