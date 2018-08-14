Pakistan's Imran Khan voices support for Erdogan, people of Turkey

Prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed the hope that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Turkey will steer their country out of economic challenges.

In a Twitter post on the occasion of Pakistan's independence day, the PTI chairman said people of Pakistan are praying for the success of President Erodogan and the people of Turkey in dealing with the severe economic crisis.

He said the people of Turkey will deal with the current challenges confronting their country as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history.

Turkish currency a has tumbled on worries over deteriorating relations with the United States.



US President Donald Trump unexpectedly doubled metal tariffs against Turkey on Friday, inflaming tensions with Ankara and sending the country's currency spiraling downwards.





