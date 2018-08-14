Malala Yousufzai wishes fellow Pakistanis on 72nd Independence Day

On the occasion of nation’s 72nd birthday, Malala Yousufzai, world’s youngest Nobel Laureate, has wished Pakistanis a very happy Independence Day in a new tweet.



Uploading an image with her family, Malala in Urdu, wrote on Twitter:

“جشن آزادی مبارک پاکستان

دعا کرتی ہوں کہ ہمارا ملک پرامن، خوشحال اور آباد رہے۔

Happy Independence Day Pakistan,

I pray that our country, remains peaceful and prosperous.