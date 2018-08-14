Malala Yousufzai wishes fellow Pakistanis on 72nd Independence Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On the occasion of nation’s 72nd birthday, Malala Yousufzai, world’s youngest Nobel Laureate, has wished Pakistanis a very happy Independence Day in a new tweet.
Uploading an image with her family, Malala in Urdu, wrote on Twitter:
“جشن آزادی مبارک پاکستان
دعا کرتی ہوں کہ ہمارا ملک پرامن، خوشحال اور آباد رہے۔
Happy Independence Day Pakistan,
I pray that our country, remains peaceful and prosperous.
