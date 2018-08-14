Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

KARACHI: PTI chief Imran Khan, would-be premier, has been presented with a finest Jinnah Cap by a Multan's Jinnah cap manufacturer, Abbas Ali, whose forefathers have had the honour of dressing former prime ministers and presidents’ heads.

The special gift was passed on to the PTI chief through a family friend and MNA Malik Amir Dogar two days ago.

Speaking to private media outlet, the hat-maker Abbas Ali said ;“I made a special cap for Imran Khan and gifted it to him for Independence Day due of its relevance to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”



He further said that the art of knitting caps had been handed down to a third generation from his grandfather, who used to make caps for the founding father of the country, claiming that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former chief justice of Pakistan Tasadduq Hussain Jillani and former Lahore High Court chief justice Umar Atta Bandyal also had worn caps knitted by his father.

He added that his family also presented some of the caps to Jinnah, his peers in the subcontinent and other political leaders of the Muslim world.







