30 Indian fishermen handed over to BSF at Wagah

LAHORE: As many as 30 Indian fishermen were handed over to India's Border Security Force (BSF) at Wagah on Monday.

The fishermen had been released from Karachi jail yesterday as a goodwill gesture, Rangers spokesman said.

The fishermen were arrested on different occasions for violating Pakistan's maritime boundary, the spokesman added.

Three prisoners were also included released from Lahore Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Earlier, the Edhi Foundation Lahore served the fishermen with food, cold drinks and juices on Railway station when they arrived here on the same day from Karachi through train.

On the directions of Faisal Edhi, the EF had given Rs5000 and other gifts each to the fishermen.