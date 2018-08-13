Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash

A video of a Polish traveler dancing on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane has gone viral on social media.



The video was briefly uploaded by the national flag carrier on its social media pages on Monday before its removal after it received a strong backlash from users.

The woman draped in green kurta and white trousers was seen dancing to famous ‘Kiki challenge’ song on the PIA plane and parking area. She has been identified as Polish national Eva zu Beck.

But surprisingly, a PIA spokesman said that the woman was not related to the national airline.

The spokesman said that the video was shot in a plane in the parking and the video has now been removed from the page.

Speaking to Geo, Eva zu Beck said that she had been receiving positive messages from her followers about the video. “But I want to apologize if anyone is hurt by my actions,” she said.