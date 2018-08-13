Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?
Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

In reverence of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, Pakistan Air Force has unveiled a new song on Monday, to revive the zest within the public of serving their country.

Released on the eve of Independence Day, the song is titled ‘Ay Watan Terey Liyay’  and is brought to life by the vocals of acclaimed singer Khadeeja Haider.

Showcasing the beauty of Pakistan, the video of the patriotic track comes as an attempt to rejuvenate the spirits of countrymen and instill a sense of nationalism by bringing to focus the life individuals who relinquish colossal opportunities abroad and stay in Pakistan to serve their people.

The music video of the moving song is directed by Waqas Shehzad and is produced by Hasan Naeem.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?
Chinese commander praises Pakistan army’s contributions for regional peace

Chinese commander praises Pakistan army’s contributions for regional peace
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
Load More load more

Spotlight

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out
Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment

Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day
WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'