PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

In reverence of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, Pakistan Air Force has unveiled a new song on Monday, to revive the zest within the public of serving their country.



Released on the eve of Independence Day, the song is titled ‘Ay Watan Terey Liyay’ and is brought to life by the vocals of acclaimed singer Khadeeja Haider.

Showcasing the beauty of Pakistan, the video of the patriotic track comes as an attempt to rejuvenate the spirits of countrymen and instill a sense of nationalism by bringing to focus the life individuals who relinquish colossal opportunities abroad and stay in Pakistan to serve their people.

The music video of the moving song is directed by Waqas Shehzad and is produced by Hasan Naeem.