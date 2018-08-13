Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?
Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that they were pro-democratic and also pledged to work towards strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

Bilawal, how entered the parliament for the first time as member National Assembly.

The newly elected MNA said, “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and thousands of party workers sacrificed their lives for democracy and taught us to defend it, and also face hardships for it.”

Talking to party office bearers at Zardari House after taking oath as MNA for the first time Monday, Bilawal said PPP workers had a stunning history. “I am proud of my workers, such brave and loyal activists are only part of PPP not any other parties.”

“Shaheed Bhutto used to oppressed and underprivileged section of society and Shaheed BB always struggled to lessen the burden of these people,” Bilawal recalled.

“The aim of my struggle is also to strengthen democracy, alleviate poverty, end deprivation and any kind of oppression besides making common man feel proud.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Chinese commander praises Pakistan army’s contributions for regional peace

Chinese commander praises Pakistan army’s contributions for regional peace
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'