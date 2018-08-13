Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that they were pro-democratic and also pledged to work towards strengthening democracy in Pakistan.



Bilawal, how entered the parliament for the first time as member National Assembly.

The newly elected MNA said, “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and thousands of party workers sacrificed their lives for democracy and taught us to defend it, and also face hardships for it.”

Talking to party office bearers at Zardari House after taking oath as MNA for the first time Monday, Bilawal said PPP workers had a stunning history. “I am proud of my workers, such brave and loyal activists are only part of PPP not any other parties.”

“Shaheed Bhutto used to oppressed and underprivileged section of society and Shaheed BB always struggled to lessen the burden of these people,” Bilawal recalled.

“The aim of my struggle is also to strengthen democracy, alleviate poverty, end deprivation and any kind of oppression besides making common man feel proud.”