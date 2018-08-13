Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, said that the party stands by its statement regarding demolishing of walls erected around Bilawal House for security, on Monday.

Previously, PTI has criticized PPP for erecting walls around the residence, which he says hinders free movement of civilians and by law it should be demolished as civilian’s comfort comes first by law. However, he further said that he holds no intentions of “bulldozing” the Governor House neither PM-elect Imran Khan ever claimed to ‘bulldoze’ it.

Speaking to media, Ismail added that demolition of the walls is on the party agenda and Pakistan People’s Party, which owns the building, will be approached in this regard.

However, on the contrary, Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani replies back at Ismail's comments, saying there is no hurdle placed anymore which would restrict free movement. He showed surprise that a governor-to-be is making such irresponsible statements disregard of noting actual facts and scenarios.

Ghani expressed his concerns by concluding that PTI at the moment seems clueless on how and where to implicate their power and authority.