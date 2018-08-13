Video of Nawaz Sharif being shifted in armoured vehicle goes viral

ISLAMABAD: The video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being shifted in an armoured vehicle has gone viral on social media.



The former prime minister could be seen sitting at front of the Armoured personnel carrier being driven by Islamabad police personnel.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was produced before an accountability court from Adiyala jail today Monday for hearing of corruption references.

Stringent security arrangements were made for today. The ousted prime minister was brought in an APC to the court. The vehicles carrying jammers and ambulances were also included in the security caravan. More than 500 police personnel are being deployed in and outside the court and only those issued passes were allowed to enter in the court.

The accountability court adjourned hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases till August 15 and summoned Panama JIT head Wajid Zia for cross questioning on the date.