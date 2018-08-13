Bakhtawar misses Benazir Bhutto as Bilawal enters parliament

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the elder daughter of former prime minister Benazair Bhutto, is missing her mother today as she attended the oath taking ceremony of newly elected National Assembly members including her father Asif Ali Zardari and brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.



The inaugural session of newly elected National Assembly held on Monday. Today marked a successful transition to the third parliament in a row when the newly-elected 324 members of the NA took oath as the lawmakers of 15th Assembly.

Bakhtawar took to twitter and shared picture of her with Asif Zardari, Bilawal, Aseefa, saying “Missing our mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on this historic day. So much bittersweet joy to witness my brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari enter Parliament and take his 1st oath and could not be prouder of my father for his return to Parliament.

Bakhtawar was optimistic that Asif Zardari will make the next government at Centre.



