Pak army to plant 10 million trees

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has joined National Tree Plantation Campaign as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa will initiate simultaneous plantation of two million trees on Monday across the country, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.



The tree plantation is being initiated under Pakistan Army’s arrangements with planned target of 10 million trees during this monsoon.

The campaign is named ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’.