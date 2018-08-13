Imp PTI meeting to mull Punjab CM, federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf will discuss about the Punjab chief minister and cabinet portfolios in an important meeting to be held today at Imran Khan’s Banigala residence, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.



Briefing journalists regarding the meeting, the PTI leader said selection of the provincial chief executive is very crucial for us because the masses have pinned high hopes from the party.

Unlike PML-N, where you know that the elder brother would become PM and the younger one CM, in PTI it is not like that, he added.

He informed that Imran Khan will himself answer questions for an hour in the national assembly.

MNAs hope to fulfill promises

The newly elected members expressed their resolve to work for the betterment of the country and continuity of democracy in collaboration with the opposition parties.

Speaking to the media before taking oath in a ceremony held at the Parliament House, the members vowed that the smooth transfer of power will strengthen democratic system in the country and pave the way of development and progress.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI''s nominated candidate for the slot of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says PTI would work together with opposition for country's betterment and decisions of national importance would be taken with consultation of all stakeholder.

Asad Qaiser said that his party wanted to establish a "working relationship" with other parties, and that the PTI wished to cooperate with other parties in order to counter challenges being faced by the country.

Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, I am thankful to the nation and inshAllah “We will work day and night to resolve the country’s problems.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, we want all political parties to move forward with them as they consider it essential for a good working relationship.

He added Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be resolved only through unity.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, said PPP was following the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the legacy of politics of respect.

“Democracy takes its time to get mature and if there are some faults and problems, we must not worry about the hardships”, she said, adding the future of democratic political system in Pakistan is bright.