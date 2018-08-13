Mon August 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Sindh Assembly’s new members take oath

KARACHI: The newly elected 164 members of 15th Sindh Assembly took oath as lawmakers on Monday. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the MPS.

In the Sindh Assembly, the PPP won 73 general provincial assembly seats, with the inclusion of five minority and 17 women reserved seats, it is leading the tally with 95 seats.

The PTI has been allocated 30 seats, including 23 general seats, five reserved women, and two minority members. While the MQM-Pakistan will have its 21 members in the assembly after winning 16 general seats, four reserved women and one minority seats.

The GDA will have 15-member representation in the Sindh Assembly. Under the seat-share formula, it has been given four reserved women and one minority seat on its 10 general seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will have three members in the legislative assembly with two members on general seats and one reserved women seat. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will have one-member representation in the assembly.

