WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi





KARACHI: The Karachi Police is under fire after a video surfaced showing department's van carrying a sacrificial animal in the port city.



The video, shot by a citizen, shows an unmarked police vehicle - which is used for patrolling, was carrying a white sacrificial animal, moving on the road of the port city.

The core responsibility of the police department is to promote public safety and take the action against the lawlessness by using all its assets the department is equipped with.