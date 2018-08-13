Sun August 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi


KARACHI: The Karachi Police is under fire after a video surfaced showing department's van carrying a sacrificial animal in the port city.

The video, shot by a citizen, shows an  unmarked police  vehicle - which is used for patrolling, was  carrying a white sacrificial animal, moving on the road of the port city.

The core responsibility of the police department is to promote public safety and take the action against the  lawlessness by using all its assets the department is equipped  with.

