Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be produced before an accountability court from Adyala jail today (Monday) to face Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

As per details, following an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to transfer the remaining corruption references against Sharif and his two sons to a different court, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik conducted first hearing on Thursday and summoned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the head of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Papers case Wajid Zia on Aug 13 .



In wake of Nawaz arrival, stringent security arrangements have been made. The vehicles carrying jammers and ambulances will also be included in the security caravan. More than 500 police personnel are being deployed in and outside the court and only the pass holders will be allowed to enter in court.

On July 6, 2018, Accountability Court Judge Bashir convicted Mr Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield reference and awarded them 10-year, seven-year and one year imprisonment, respectively.

On July 28, 2017, The Supreme Court disqualified Mr Sharif from holding the office of prime minister and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file three references against the former premier and his children in the accountability court with a directive to conclude the trial within six months.