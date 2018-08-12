Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Pakistan

APP
August 12, 2018

Sanjrani thanks Saudi King for awarding scholarships to Balochistan students

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday thanked the Saudi King and the government on award of scholarships for the students of Balochistan, saying Saudi Arabia had stood with Pakistan in difficult times and their everlasting friendship and relationship had stood the test of time.

The announcement of scholarships for the students of Balochistan on his special request reflected the fact that Saudi Arabia attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan, he said in a statement.

The scholarships of graduate and under graduate level will be given to the students in order to help realise the dream of higher education of poor students from remote and backward areas of the province in the best universities of Saudi Arabia.

The scholarships will not only include educational expenses but will also cover all other costs, and students will be given a monthly honorarium.

The scholarships will be doubled next year in order to provide educational facilities for more students.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed al-Maliki held a meeting with the Senate chairman last week, during which the request for provision of the scholarships was made.

The Saudi ambassador sought the approval of his government for award of scholarships in two days and again had a meeting with the Senate chairman to apprise him about it.

Sadiq Sanjrani on the occasion said joint efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would help facilitate the process of lasting peace in the region, which was vital to the growth and prosperity.

He also appreciated the efforts of Saudi ambassador for promoting better relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the announcement on his part to double the scholarships for Balochistan students in 2019 from 50 to 100 and said such measures would help remove the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan, and provide research and education opportunities in the best universities to the province''s students.

