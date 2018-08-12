Zil-Hajj moon sighted, Eid-ul-Azha on August 22

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The moon of ZilHaj 1439 has been sighted and the Eid-ul-Azha will be held on Wednesday, August 22.
This has been announced by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, chairman central Royat-e-Hilal Committee here at the Weather Complex on Sunday.
The month of ZilHaj has already begun in Saudi Arabia as the moon was sighted there yesterday (Saturday).
Zil-Hajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.
The Zil-Haj moon has also been sighted in Australia where Eid-ul -Adha will be celebrated on August 22.
