Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

CHAMAN: A bomb went off near the office of district police officer in Chaman on Sunday, killing one person and leaving 10 others wounded.

According to police, the blast took place near an under-construction DPO office on Mall Road.

Those injured in the attack were rushed to state-run hospital where emergency was declared.

Police and law enforcement agencies reached the scene, cordoned off the area and launched investigations.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.