Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: PTI leader and Sindh Governor-to be Imran Ismail announced on Sunday that that he would stay in his own house after his appointment.

“The Governor House will be used only for official purpose. I will not stay there,” Ismail told media persons in Karachi a day after PTI chairman Imran Khan named him as the next Governor of Sindh province.

“We will cut the spending and see if the Governor House can be converted into a library or an educational institute,” he said.

To a question, Ismail said that Governor House was a historic building which cannot be bulldozed.

The PTI politician said that the opposition leader would be from his party which had emerged as the largest opposition group in the province.

He said that PTI government would cooperate with Mayor of Karachi to execute development projects. “We will also try to seek the support of PPP to carry out development work in the metropolis,” he said.

“The PTI government will lead on Imran Khan’s vision and bring about a real change,” he added.