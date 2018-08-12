BNP chief congratulates minority MPA Titus Johnson

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has congratulated Titus Johnson for being elected as a member of Balochistan Assembly on reserved seat.

In a congratulatory message on Twitter on Sunday, Mr Mengal hoped that Johnson’s representation would help raise the plight of the religious minority in the country.

“I whole heartedly congratulate Titus Johnson for being elected through reserved seats in the provincial assembly of Balochistan. Our Christian society has suffered immensely and hope that Johnson’s representation helps voicing their plight,” he tweeted.

The BNP chief also congratulated Shakila Dewar and Advocate Zeenat Shahwani for being elected through reserved seats as MPAs.

“Congratulations to Dr Shehnaz for being elected as MNA. Hope you all can voice the problems women of Balochistan face on a daily basis and improve lives of Baloch women,” he said.

Later, he announced that he was vacating his Balochistan Assembly seat.

"I have decided to take my National Assembly seat and leave my provincial seat," Mengal tweeted.

