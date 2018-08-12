Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI, PPP discuss inaugural NA session

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of PTI and PPP are meeting in Islamabad to discuss the inaugural session of the National Assembly being held on Monday.

The PTI delegation comprises Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Qaiser, Fawad Chaudhry and Umar Ayub while Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and others are representing the PPP in the talks.

According to sources, the two sides are holding discussion on Monday’s session of the National Assembly.

The meeting comes hours after the PTI team called on Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly, a day before the party brings its own speaker through election in the lower house of the parliament.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Asad Qaisar, the PTI nominee for the speaker, said his party wanted to take the opposition into confidence and sought to develop a working relationship.

He said the party wants to run the government in consultation with the opposition given the challenges facing the country.

Ayaz Sadiq said the PTI delegation has also offered to discuss the issues related to the recently-held general elections.

He said the PTI delegation also brought the invitation to the oath taking ceremony of prime minister.

Pervaiz Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood were also part of the PTI delegation which met the speaker of the outgoing assembly.

Fawad Chaudhry, the central spokesman of the PTI, said they would also meet PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah to seek their cooperation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Royat-e-Hilal Committee meeting being held for ZilHaj moon sighting

Royat-e-Hilal Committee meeting being held for ZilHaj moon sighting

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Girls shining victory in SSC part II exam

Girls shining victory in SSC part II exam
Load More load more

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India

Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan