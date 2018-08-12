Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Ever since she published her controversial biography, criticism against Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan, has intensified.

While supporters have commended Reham for what they called her courage to speak up, opponents have accused her of indulging in character assassination of her former husband.

With over two million followers on Twitter, Ms Khan has become more active on the social media platform since the July 25 election which saw Imran Khan's party win majority of seats.

She has criticized the PTI and retweeted a large number of Twitter posts targeting the party, drawing series of accusations from Imran Khan's supporters. 

The former TV presenter was recently tagged with a photo of newspaper report in which she reportedly  praised Imran Khan as the "best ex-husband".

She dismissed the report as fake only to be tagged with an old tweet of her in which she said "Why have we only produced one Imran Khan in 67 years in Pakistan? #Onehero.

Instead of dismissing it as fake, she went on to defend her statement  and said Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure.

"We have individual success & that too very few who make it big. Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure. Malala should be a greater Hero but Pakistanis labelled a brave child a spy. She had to leave. A man who was a great cricketer had crores of investment in him for years"


