In a few days Punjab will lose a leader of excellence: Tehmina Durrani

Pakistan’s acclaimed author Tehmina Durrani stepped forward on Saturday to laud former chief minister of Punjab and her husband Shehbaz Sharif.

Without naming Shehbaz Sharif, the prominent social activist took to twitter to commend her husband and his tenure as chief minister of the province which will soon be replaced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf administration.

“In a few days Punjab will lose a leader of excellence . I pray you find another like him . A man who never rests or takes a holiday. A man who works even in his 3 hr sleep . A man born once in a lifetime to serve a nation. As I see it he The Best! TD,” stated her tweet.

The author of ‘My Feudal Lord’ had married the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President in 2003 after parting ways with her ex-husband Mustafa Khar who also served as Punjab chief minister from 1971-1973.