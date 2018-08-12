Clash leaves six dead and two injured in Charsadda

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: A clash between two groups killed six people and injured two in Charsadda on Sunday.
According to police, the two groups opened fire following a brawl that left six dead and two wounded who have been moved to a hospital in Peshawar.
The dead have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.
