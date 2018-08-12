Sun August 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Clash leaves six dead and two injured in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A clash between two groups killed six people and injured two in Charsadda on Sunday.

According to  police, the two groups opened fire following a  brawl that left six dead and two wounded who have been moved to a hospital in Peshawar.

The dead have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.


