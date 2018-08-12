Newborn kidnapped by woman from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: A newborn baby has been abducted by a woman on Saturday night from a Lahore hospital, family and the hospital management confirmed.

Mother of the kidnapped baby, Tayyaba had revealed that an unidentified woman had run off with her child born two days earlier, from Jinnah Hospital’s gynecology ward. The case has been registered against the woman, she added.

The hospital administration, in reference to the incident stated that the accused is presently being searched for through CCTV camera footage.