Governor summons Punjab Assembly’s inaugural session on August 15

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has convened the inaugural session of the 17th Punjab Assembly (PA) on August 15 (Wednesday) at 10:00 hours.
According to the gazette notification issued by the PA secretariat here on Saturday, the newly elected members will take the oath of their office during the first session.
Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan will administer oath to the newly-elected members.
