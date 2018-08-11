Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary
Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed
Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

LONDON: Legal experts have said that a fresh attempt to repatriate to Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, is not likely to succeed because of weak legal grounds and the Interpol’s refusal few days ago to entertain Pakistan government’s application requesting his extradition.

Experts have also questioned the validity of information provided to the Supreme Court (SC) by Amicus Curiae about the possibility of Husain Haqqani being repatriated to Pakistan under a new case and fresh charges.

The SC court was told on Thursday by Amicus Curiae Ahmer Bilal Soofi that Haqqani could not be brought back on charges of treason or contempt of court but could be repatriated on the basis of embezzlement charges filed against him in May this year.

Legal experts familiar with the Interpol and international laws on repatriation and extradition have said that Haqqani cannot be brought back on any charges now because too much time has gone by since he left his official position in November 2011.

Unlike Pakistan, most western countries have time limit on how much time can pass before criminal charges can be filed and even in criminal case of high profile nature, the prosecution can go back only a few years to obtain evidence or to question suspects.

Barrister Rashad Aslam said that the United States’ Criminal Procedure Code’s provision 18 USC 3282 sets a 5-year time limit for filing charges against anyone in cases of misappropriation or embezzlement. That Statute of Limitations would also be applicable in Haqqani’s case.

Rashad Aslam said that under US law, the government can no longer file criminal charges for an offense once 5 years have passed and that will make almost impossible for any application to succeed seeking repatriation of Mr. Haqqani in whose case the five year deadline is long over and a fresh case will make no legal sense.

According to another prominent lawyer practicing international law, who declined to be quoted by name, US and European authorities will question the validity of an FIR registered in 2018 for crimes alleged to have been committed before 2011.

“The fact that corruption allegations against Haqqani were filed after refusal of Interpol to act against him over treason and other political charges also weakens the case for demanding his return,” the expert observed.

Husain Haqqani expressed confidence that attempts to force his return to Pakistan on recently filed embezzlement and corruption charges “will fail just like previous efforts”.

Haqqani said that misleading statements were being made before the honourable judges by stating that Haqqani could be repatriated on the basis of embezzlement charges filed against him in March this year.

The former ambassador advised that it was time Pakistani authorities accepted his right to dissent and ended actions against him “that had gone nowhere for seven years and would go nowhere even now”.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen was told by Bilal Sufi that Pakistan may also take up the matter on reciprocity basis for repatriation of Husain Haqqani as per the state practice of Pakistan with the US, as Pakistan has been cooperating to its fullest extent in handing over suspects earlier.

The memogate scandal — the origins of which date back to 2011 — started when Pakistani-American Mansoor Ijaz wrote an article in the Financial Times in which he revealed that he had delivered a memorandum written by a Pakistani official posted in the US to Admiral Mike Mullen.

The revelation created a frenzy of activity in Pakistan, leading to Haqqani resigning from his position amidst chaos and allegations.

PMLN, then the main opposition party then, filed a petition in the apex court to investigate the scandal, which was dubbed as memogate from there on.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony
Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony
Load More load more

Spotlight

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan