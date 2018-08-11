PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

ISLAMABAD: The number of PTI seats in the National Assembly has risen to 158 with the inclusion of 33 reserved seats for women and minorities, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The commission said that nine out of 13 independent candidates had joined the PTI, increasing its tally of general seats to 125. It has been allotted 28 reserved women and five minority seats, swelling the number to 158.

PML-N, which bagged 64 general seats in the parliamentary elections, will get two minority seats and 16 women seats, taking its final tally to 82 seats in the 342-member house.

Bilawal Bhutto's PPP had bagged 42 general seats. According to the ECP, the PPP now has a total of 53 seats after being allotted two seats reserved for minorities and nine reserved for women.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will get two women and a minority member in the house.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BANP) will receive one women reserved seat each.

The first session of the 15th National Assembly has been summoned on August 13 (Monday), while the election for the new prime minister is expected to take place on August 17 (Friday).