Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Pakistan is paying accolades to its minorities today on National Minority Day, to bring to light the ample services and sacrifices that often go unnoticed to the marginalized group in the country.

Throughout the day numerous events are taking place around the country to laud the minorities for their services with the public stepping forward to share encouraging and appreciatory words for the group.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk appreciating the contributions made by minorities for the country’s socio-economic development issued a message on the occasion stating: “Govt has taken considerable steps to protect rights of minorities & ensure their religious & cultural independence.”

Punjab’s interim Chief Minsiter Dr Hassan Askari also paid tributes to the countries minorities stating: “Minorities enjoy complete liberty & freedom to follow their faith & perform religious obligations. He hailed the services rendered by the minority communities for the development & prosperity of the country.”

Several social media users have also expressed their gratitude to the group preaching coexistence in the country and hoping for a more tolerant and respectful Pakistan in the future for people of all faiths.









