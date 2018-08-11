Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Three foreigners among six injured in blast targeting bus in Balochistan

Three foreigners among six injured in blast targeting bus in Balochistan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

ISLAMABAD: Gul Zafar Khan, a PTI MNA-elect and a former  tea vender (Chaiwala),has turned out to be millionaire, according to Geo News on Saturday.

According to Geo News correspondent,   Khan who  hails from Bajaur  has declared assets worth millions of rupees with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Three foreigners among six injured in blast targeting bus in Balochistan

Three foreigners among six injured in blast targeting bus in Balochistan
Three policemen shot dead in Gilgit

Three policemen shot dead in Gilgit
Inclusion of minorities in all tiers of governance, decision making stressed

Inclusion of minorities in all tiers of governance, decision making stressed

Load More load more

Spotlight

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
PTI female MPAs-elect eyeing cabinet berths

PTI female MPAs-elect eyeing cabinet berths
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan