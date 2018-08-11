PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Gul Zafar Khan, a PTI MNA-elect and a former tea vender (Chaiwala),has turned out to be millionaire, according to Geo News on Saturday.
According to Geo News correspondent, Khan who hails from Bajaur has declared assets worth millions of rupees with the Election Commission of Pakistan.
