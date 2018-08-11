Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Arguably the most popular political leaders in Pakistan's history, Pakistan People's Party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's speeches that he delivered during mammoth public rallies still resonate with people today even decades after he was hanged.



Regarded as the father of popular politics in the country,he seemed to know the art of ruling the people's hearts.

Like Imran Khan, the prime minister in waiting, ZAB too was called arrogant,and opportunist by his opponents but to his supporters he was the hero of the suppressed.

Imran Khan may have attacked his opponents ruthlessly be it Nawaz or Zardari or Maulana Fazl, but he never shied away from praising Pakistan's former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

As Khan used his Twitter account to urge Pakistanis to celebrate 14th August,Pakistan's Independence Day, with full fervour, a footage of Bhutto singing "Sohni Dharti" was circulated by PPP supporters on social media platforms.

In the video, the then prime minister is seen singing the national song in chorus with a group of students.