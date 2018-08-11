Three policemen shot dead in Gilgit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GILGIT: Gunmen shot dead three policemen at a checkpost Friday night, according to Geo News on Saturday.
Two assailants were also killed when policemen returned fire, the TV channel reported.
The attack was carried out at Kargah checkpost.
The incident came days after a series of attacks on girls schools in Chilas.
