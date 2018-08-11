Last solar eclipse of 2018 today

Islamabad: Third and last solar eclipse of the current year will be today (Saturday). It will not be witnessed in Pakistan

The solar eclipse will start at 01:02 pm PST and end at 04:21 pm PST.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, previously two solar eclipse and two lunar eclipse have been witnessed in 2018.

Earlier, on July 27, second and last lunar eclipse of 2018 was experienced in many countries including Pakistan.

Over 100 minutes long, it was the longest eclipse of the century. According to Director of Met department, eclipse began at 10:28 pm.