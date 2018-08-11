Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Turkey lira crashes as Trump piles on pressure

Turkey lira crashes as Trump piles on pressure
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

LAHORE: Khawar Fareed Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, has tied knot for the second time, Geo News, citing sources and a close friend of the groom, reported on Friday night.

The wedding ceremony took placde in Lahore, which  was attended by members of the Maneka family, the groom's sons and daughters, and some close friends.

Khawar Fareed Maneka, the ex-spouse of Pakistan's soon-to-be First Lady, wedded Sameera Agha, who becomes his second wife, said report.

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's first husband, had divorced his then-wife, now married to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, almost 10 months ago.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, the prime minister in-waiting, after he divorced Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan, his former first and second wives, respectively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Naval cheif visits PN's installations at Shumal Bandar

Naval cheif visits PN's installations at Shumal Bandar
Ishaq Dar spotted on London street again, escapes camera

Ishaq Dar spotted on London street again, escapes camera
Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19

Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan