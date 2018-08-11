Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

LAHORE: Khawar Fareed Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, has tied knot for the second time, Geo News, citing sources and a close friend of the groom, reported on Friday night.

The wedding ceremony took placde in Lahore, which was attended by members of the Maneka family, the groom's sons and daughters, and some close friends.



Khawar Fareed Maneka, the ex-spouse of Pakistan's soon-to-be First Lady, wedded Sameera Agha, who becomes his second wife, said report.

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's first husband, had divorced his then-wife, now married to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, almost 10 months ago.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, the prime minister in-waiting, after he divorced Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan, his former first and second wives, respectively.