Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Turkey lira crashes as Trump piles on pressure

Turkey lira crashes as Trump piles on pressure
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
Naval cheif visits PN's installations at Shumal Bandar

Naval cheif visits PN's installations at Shumal Bandar
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naval cheif visits PN's installations at Shumal Bandar

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited forward posts at Shumal Bandar to review the operational readiness of Naval troops deployed there, said a statement issued  by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at Shumal Bandar, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas.

Later, a comprehensive briefing was given to the Naval Chief about the strategic importance of the forward post and steps taken by the battalion for ensuring defence of the designated coastal belt.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness of the troops and further emphasized to ensure optimal alacrity of the troops to ensure seaward defence.

He also interacted with troops of Pakistan Navy deployed on the coastal base and appreciated their morale and selfless commitment to defend the maritime frontiers of the country.

He also appreciated the participation of Pakistan Navy personnel in successful conduct of GE- 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Ishaq Dar spotted on London street again, escapes camera

Ishaq Dar spotted on London street again, escapes camera
Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19

Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Saudi govt announces 50 scholarships for students of Balochistan

Saudi govt announces 50 scholarships for students of Balochistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan