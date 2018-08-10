‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

PESHAWAR: Gul Zafar Khan, a tea vender (Chaiwala) hailing from Bajaur Agency has been elected member National Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



Gul Zafar Khan has been elected MNA from NA-41 Bajaur.

Gul Zafar Khan used to make tea at a hotel in Rawalpindi before he was given ticket by Imran Khan’s party.



Talking to media Gul Zafar said promoting education and welfare of the masses is his top priority. “I will become an example for all by serving the people,” the Chaiwala said.

“I am aware of my responsibilities,” said Khan, adding that he would take this chance as an opportunity to redress the issues of his constituency. “I will live up to the expectation of my area people with hardworking.”

Gul Zafar has been elected MNA on PTI ticket from NA-41 Bajaur Agency 2 Tribal Area 2 in the elections 2018. He secured 22,730 votes

