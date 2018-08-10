Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

PESHAWAR: Gul Zafar Khan, a tea vender (Chaiwala) hailing from Bajaur Agency has been elected member National Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Gul Zafar Khan has been elected MNA from NA-41 Bajaur.

Gul Zafar Khan used to make tea at a hotel in Rawalpindi before he was given ticket by Imran Khan’s party. 

Talking to media Gul Zafar said promoting education and welfare of the masses is his top priority. “I will become an example for all by serving the people,” the Chaiwala said.

“I am aware of my responsibilities,” said Khan, adding that he would take this chance as an opportunity to redress the issues of his constituency. “I will live up to the expectation of my area people with hardworking.” 

Gul Zafar has been elected MNA on PTI ticket from NA-41 Bajaur Agency 2 Tribal Area 2 in the elections 2018. He secured 22,730 votes

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19

Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19
Saudi govt announces 50 scholarships for students of Balochistan

Saudi govt announces 50 scholarships for students of Balochistan
Ramiz Raja says it is honour to be invited at Imran's oath ceremony

Ramiz Raja says it is honour to be invited at Imran's oath ceremony
Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan