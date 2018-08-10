Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law
Not a promising start
The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers' enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

APP
August 10, 2018

Saudi govt announces 50 scholarships for students of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The government of Saudi Arabia has announced 50 scholarships for the poor and underprivileged students from province of Balochistan in undergraduate and graduate programmes at renowned Saudi universities.

In this regard, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Syed Al-Maliki called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House on Friday and briefed him about the scholarships besides exchanging views on matter of mutual interests.

He said that the fully funded scholarship would provide students with tuition fee and other necessary expenses besides a stipend to cater for the monthly expenses.

Saudi Envoy informed that the number of scholarships would be doubled in the next year to facilitate more students from the province.

He also lauded the efforts and contribution of Chairman Senate for the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Balochistan.

Matters of mutual interests also came under discussion during the meeting. The Chairman Senate said that both Pakistan and Saudi Arab share identical views on promotion of regional peace and security and can play effective role in promoting peace and harmony.

Chairman Senate also lauded the contributions of Saudi Envoy in promoting bilateral relations. 

